Colorado State Rams introduce new head football coach Jim Mora

Veteran football coach Jim Mora is in Fort Collins and being introduced by Colorado State University as their next Rams head coach.

Jim Mora at CSU in Fort Collins on Monday CBS

Mora, who has coached in the pros and in college, built UConn into a winning program. Now he will try to do the same at Colorado State.

Colorado State announced on Wednesday that it had hired Mora.

Now the former Seattle Seahawks and UCLA coach is heading west again to help Colorado State adjust to its move to the Pac-12 next year.