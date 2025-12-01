Watch CBS News
Sports

Colorado State Rams introduce new head football coach Jim Mora

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS/AP

Add CBS News on Google

Veteran football coach Jim Mora is in Fort Collins and being introduced by Colorado State University as their next Rams head coach.

mora.jpg
Jim Mora at CSU in Fort Collins on Monday CBS

Mora, who has coached in the pros and in college, built UConn into a winning program. Now he will try to do the same at Colorado State.

Colorado State announced on Wednesday that it had hired Mora.

Now the former Seattle Seahawks and UCLA coach is heading west again to help Colorado State adjust to its move to the Pac-12 next year.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue