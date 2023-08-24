Jerry Jeudy possibly injures hamstring at Broncos-Rams joint practice

Lots to feel positive about after Broncos preseason loss

Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field on Thursday during the Broncos joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams in Colorado.

CBS

It happened in the morning after Jeudy grabbed his hamstring and afterwards needed help from two trainers to walk into the locker room.

Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are supposed to be the two top wideout targets for quarterback Russell Wilson this season. Other wide receivers the Broncos may have to rely on if Jeudy misses time are Marvin Mims, Brandon Johnson, Marquez Callaway and Kendall Hinton.