Jefferson County Sheriff's Office asks for photos, videos of grass fire northwest of Denver metro area

Officials in Colorado are seeking photos, videos, witnesses and information about what may have started a 130-acre grass fire.

What began as a small vegetation fire near the intersection of Hwy 93 and Highway 72 on Saturday morning quickly began to grow, thanks to breezy, dry conditions. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced road closures in all directions while crews worked to bring the fire under control.

Arvada Fire Department

A pre-evacuation notice was issued in Arvada, but it was lifted by the afternoon. All road closures in the area have also been lifted.

The Plainview Fire grew to approximately 130 acres, officials said. Deputies and members of the Coal Creek Canyon Fire Department will remain on the scene to mitigate hot spots and investigate the cause.

The JCSO said it appears that the Plainview Fire started near the railroad tracks. Investigators are looking into what could have sparked the grass fire, and have asked anyone who was in the area around 8:15 a.m. this morning who witnessed the fire start or has photos and video of the early stages of the fire to contact the JCSO tip line at (303) 271-5612.

The sheriff's office said they do not believe the cause of the fire to be suspicious. There were a lot of people in the area when the fire started, they explained, and so they're hoping to hear from any witnesses.