Colorado jury finds Terumo not negligent in release of toxins in Jefferson County

A jury in Jefferson County on Friday morning determined that Lakewood-based Terumo Blood and Cell Technology was not negligent in the release of the chemical ethylene oxide (EtO) into the community northwest of Denver. The chemical is a known carcinogen and plaintiffs had argued that the emissions, released over decades from the EtO used to sterilize medical devices, gave four women cancer.

Terumo argued that the levels released were too low to have caused the women's illness. The trial lasted five weeks.

Terumo BCT's logo on a wall inside its Lakewood facility Kati Weis, CBS News Colorado

A spokesperson for Terumo provided the following statement: "We are pleased that the jury ruled in our favor after carefully considering the facts and the science. We care deeply about the Lakewood community, where many of our employees live and raise families, and are committed to meeting or exceeding all relevant health and safety standards in our sterilization of lifesaving medical devices. We look forward to putting this matter behind us and focusing on our mission of improving patient quality of life and meeting the needs of healthcare professionals."

Plaintiffs' attorney Kurt Zaner said, "While the plaintiffs are disappointed in the result today, we appreciate the jury's service. We will continue to fight on behalf of the residents of Lakewood and all of our plaintiffs as we look forward to the next trial and another chance at holding Terumo accountable."

This lawsuit is one of several following studies from the Environmental Protection Agency showing an elevated lifetime cancer risk for thousands of people living near the Terumo facility at the corner of Simms Street and Collins Avenue.