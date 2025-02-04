JBS meat supplier announces $50 million expansion project at Colorado beef plant

On Tuesday, leading global beef producer JBS USA announced its plans to invest $50 million into an expansion project in Greeley, Colo.

The company said the project, which will begin in 2025, will include a new state-of-the-art distribution center at the Greeley beef production facility.

‌"A new distribution center at our Greeley beef plant, one of the most important beef production facilities in the country, ensures we are well positioned for continued growth and to help meet the demand for high-quality U.S. beef," said Wesley Batista Filho, JBS USA CEO. "Our ongoing investments in U.S. agriculture show our optimism about the future, and projects like these benefit farmers and ranchers, consumers, our team members and the communities where we operate."

Officials said the improvements will improve efficiency at the facility and create the ability to increase production in the future.

JBS USA's Greeley facility employs more than 3,800 team members and works with over 175 producers. Officials said the company pays $3.1 billion for livestock each year.

‌"As the largest employer in Weld County, JBS USA has consistently invested in our community to create jobs and support local projects," said U.S. Representative Gabe Evans. "This announcement ensures that the cattle producers and the local businesses that support the facility will continue to thrive and prosper. I applaud JBS USA for this strategic investment and look forward to seeing the finished project."