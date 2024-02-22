Colorado deputy dies in crash, Adams County mourns passing of 20-year veteran

A deputy in Colorado died while driving home from work this week. Adams County Senior Deputy Jason Humphrey was killed in a traffic crash on Highway 85.

Adams County

Humphrey worked in the Adams County Sheriff's Office and was a "true servant of the community," according to officials.

"Humphrey was a cherished husband, father, and dedicated deputy who devoted over 20 years of service to the Adams County Sheriff's Office," authorities wrote in a post on Facebook. His work included stints working in the jail and working with the K-9 unit.

Before he joined the sheriff's office Humphrey was a Marine and rose to the rank of sergeant. He served with both the Air Force Reserves and the Army National Guard.

The sheriff's office said everyone is now mourning the loss of a bold and hard working veteran of their "close-knit law enforcement family." Several commenters on Adams County's Facebook post shared their condolences, including one person who wrote "Always be in our hearts. Thank you for your service and dedication to the citizens of Adams County. You will be greatly missed!"