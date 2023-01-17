Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Jared Polis delivers Colorado State of the State speech

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

Gov. Jared Polis is delivering the Colorado State of the State speech on Tuesday morning. He'll outline where the state stands and what's coming next.

Governor set to deliver State of the State speech 02:36

Housing will be one of the main topics of the speech. That's according to Lt. Gov. Dianna Primavera, who appeared on CBS Colorado Mornings. She said tacking the high interest rates Colorado residents are facing is one of Polis's goals for the current legislative session.

Polis was sworn in for his second term last week. His campaign for re-election focused on the changes he made in his first term -- from transportation funding to carrying Colorado through the pandemic. 

In Tuesday's speech the governor will also address public safety and education issues.

The speech is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Tune in to CBS News Colorado to watch it live.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 8:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.