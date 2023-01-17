Gov. Jared Polis delivers Colorado State of the State speech

Gov. Jared Polis is delivering the Colorado State of the State speech on Tuesday morning. He'll outline where the state stands and what's coming next.

Housing will be one of the main topics of the speech. That's according to Lt. Gov. Dianna Primavera, who appeared on CBS Colorado Mornings. She said tacking the high interest rates Colorado residents are facing is one of Polis's goals for the current legislative session.

Polis was sworn in for his second term last week. His campaign for re-election focused on the changes he made in his first term -- from transportation funding to carrying Colorado through the pandemic.

In Tuesday's speech the governor will also address public safety and education issues.

The speech is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.