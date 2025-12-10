Gov. Jared Polis calls for replacing Colorado Department of Higher Education with new one-stop shop agency

Colorado has no shortage of postsecondary training and education options, including universities, community colleges, workforce centers, occupational schools, vocational training, and hundreds of apprenticeships. But finding the best option for you can be a job in and of itself. The state has 20 different offices in seven different agencies that oversee more than 100 postsecondary education and training programs, and they all have their own measures of success.

"It's absolutely crazy and frankly it's let people down," said Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday. "If I as governor can't even name those 22 programs, how can we expect any Coloradan to figure out where they're supposed to go to be able to get a better job and get the skills they need."

The governor says structural transformation is needed. He's calling on the legislature to replace the Department of Higher Education with a new state agency that would provide a one-stop shop for all post-secondary education options.

"Universities are one way people get skills. Community colleges are another important way people get skills," Polis says. "But what about workforce training? What about skills academies that might last nine weeks and teach you how to code? What about EMT and nurse practitioner training programs?"

In the next five years, nearly two-thirds of jobs will require some postsecondary training. Polis says the new department will provide easy-to-access information about all the different paths and programs to launch a new career or advance a current career.

"Rather than have a separate Future of Work Office and an office that works with new Americans and Americans with disabilities and opportunities and tax credits for companies that are implementing apprenticeships, how do we do this altogether in a more cohesive way and a more efficient way?" he said.

Research shows technical skills are now becoming outdated in less than five years. Polis says, under the new state agency, you could learn whether you need a new degree or certificate, if job experience or military training is recognized, and the cost and earning potential for one pathway versus another.

"Just for people to see these kinds of opportunities that exist and be able to access in one way and in one place -- without government bureaucracy getting in the way -- the training they need to get a good job," said the governor.

Polis says the state's economy also depends on making it easier for Coloradans to access training and education so businesses have the skilled workers they need.

The new state agency will also help businesses access talent pipelines and build work-based training programs.

It needs approval from the legislature. Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie, Democratic state Sen. Jeff Bridges and Republican state Rep. Rick Taggart are sponsoring the bill.