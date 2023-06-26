James Crown dies in crash at Colorado racetrack

Owner of Aspen Skiing Company dies in crash at Colorado racetrack

A prominent billionaire who owns the Aspen Skiing Company died on a racetrack on Sunday. James Crown is part of the Chicago Crown family.

Paula Crown and James Crown in 2022 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Museum of Modern Art

The Pitkin County Coroner's Office says he was in a single vehicle crash at the Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek. They say he hit the impact barrier and suffered blunt force trauma. But his official cause of death is still pending.

Crown was 70 years old.

He was the chairman emeritus of the board of trustees of The Aspen Institute.