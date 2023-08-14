"Jagged Little Pill" promises to connect characters with audiences in Denver

The cast of "Jagged Little Pill" will begin performances on August 16 at the Buell Theater. Ahead of their visit to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts the cast told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas they felt audiences would connect with their story more than any other show.

"I believe Jagged little Pill is for all audiences," said Dillon Klena, an actor who portrays "Nick" in the show.

Jagged Little Pill takes the music of Alanis Morissette and weaves it through a story of a young family and community navigating modern trials.

"I think that (the show) is for everyone," said Allison Sheppard, an actress who portrays "Bella" in the show.

Those Thomas spoke with said they felt audiences of all ages and backgrounds would have at least one person or theme in the show that they could connect with. For many it will be a personal connection, while for others it will be a connection to a situation someone they know has experienced.

"Our audiences have no limits. We see young kids. But then we also see people my age," said Heidi Blickenstaff, an actress who portrays "Mary" in the show. "We are telling this story that is ageless, colorless, classless, it appeals to everyone."

While the show may not be best for very young children, the cast encouraged parents to review the themes of the story and then consider bringing their older students.

"The show is for anybody who has ever felt out of place," said Jade McLeod who portrays "Jo" in the show.

The show is peppered with classic pop music from the 1995 Jagged Little Pill album. The music promises to get audiences in a great mood, and the regular moments of comedic relief help guide audiences through an otherwise heavy storyline.

The show does address topics such as drug addiction, sexual assault, cyberbullying, race tensions and more.

"No matter how old you are, I believe there is something everyone no matter their walk of life can take from this show," Klena said.

"To be a part of something that is so multigenerational and so relatable is so special," Sheppard said.

Sheppard said the music, though originally from the 1990's, connects audiences to the story in an even deeper way.

"It takes that music and really gives it to a new generation with a new story that means so much to people of every age," Sheppard said.

"The show does this really exceptional job of speaking to all of us," Blickenstaff said.

The cast of Jagged Little Pill said at its core the show is about unifying and supporting each other through difficult times.

"In general the show has so much heart and so much joy. It deals with some difficult things but in a way that I think is palatable," Sheppard said. "It has a little something for everyone. Whether you are an Alanis fan or not. Whether you are a musical theater person or not. No matter where you come from this is a unifying show that I think really brings together all walks of life, all kinds of people, all age demographics. There really is something for everyone."

If you are interested in seeing Jagged Little Pill visit: https://bit.ly/3OSgbza