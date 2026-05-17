Isolated thunderstorms in Colorado bring possibility for short-lived tornado activity

According to the National Weather Service Boulder, there is a threat of strong to severe storms developing in the eastern plains and the Palmer Divide on Sunday. The storms also bring the possibility of forming isolated tornadoes.

Between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., the NWS says the storms will bring possible damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and large to golf ball-sized hail. Although there is potential for isolated tornadoes to form, the NWS expects them to be short-lived.

The first tornado warning in Colorado on Sunday was issued in the area near Meeker and Axial, Colo., at 1:21 p.m. NWS says the warning is in effect until 2 p.m. They added that residents in the area may also receive pea-sized hail.

This is a developing story and will be updated if further tornado activity is reported.