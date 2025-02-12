Investigators in Denver metro area urge residents to pay attention after "suspicious" camera discovered

Police in Lone Tree are urging residents to be vigilant after a camera, wrapped in camouflage, was discovered in a bush. Investigators said on Feb. 7, the Lone Tree Police Department received a call from a resident who saw a suspicious camera in a neighbor's yard.

Lone Tree police found a camera wrapped in camouflage in the Heritage Hills neighborhood. Lone Tree Police Department

Investigators said that the camera was pointing directly at another home in the Heritage Hills neighborhood of Lone Tree. When officers arrived, they found the camera, wrapped in camouflage, and believed it was intentionally placed in a bush.

Officers said they canvassed the neighborhood and talked to residents but didn't find any additional hidden cameras.

Lone Tree officers said they are working with several other law enforcement agencies because investigators believe the hidden camera could be connected to a series of burglaries last year targeting victims of Asian descent.

Last fall, CBS News Colorado Investigator Brian Maass reported that Colorado was being hit hard by the Asian-targeted burglaries as police in Adams County, Arapahoe County, Arvada, Aurora, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas County, Fort Collins, Jefferson County, Lakewood, Longmont, Mesa County, Parker, Thornton, Westminster and Windsor all reported similar burglaries.

The Lone Tree Police Department issued some safety tips for residents:

• Have quality security systems working and in place to protect your residence and loved ones.

• Use known and reputable contractors to perform any work on your house or yard.

• Have someone check on your home if you are going to be gone for extended periods of time.

• Use the Lone Tree Police Department's "House Watch" program for shorter vacations or trips.

• Know your neighbors and look out for each other.

• Report any suspicious people or vehicles so police officers can respond to the area and address concerns.

• If you see someone in your neighborhood wearing a mask, please call 9-1-1.

To register your home for a House Watch while on vacation, please go to: https://go.cityoflonetree.com/propertywatch