Sophisticated criminal crews targets Asian homes in Colorado burglary spree, Cop calls it "epidemic"

Roving burglary crews throughout Colorado have been specifically targeting the homes of Asian business owners and stealing massive amounts of cash, jewelry, watches and high-end purses in what one detective calls an "epidemic."

CBS

"This is a nationwide trend," said Westminster Police Detective Adam Lanning. "Lots of criminal entities have figured this out and have started targeting the Asian population to go into their homes and get money and jewelry out of their homes."

Colorado is being hit hard by the Asian-targeted burglaries with police in Adams County, Arapahoe County, Arvada, Aurora, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas County, Fort Collins, Jefferson County, Lakewood, Longmont, Mesa County, Parker, Thornton, Westminster and Windsor all reporting similar burglaries.

Fran Campbell with Colorado's Asian Chamber of Commerce has been helping spread the word about the targeted burglaries and says there is one primary reason Asian families and business owners are being targeted.

"They keep a lot of their assets at home," said Campbell, who said new immigrants to the U.S. "don't trust the banking world."

Lanning echoed that, saying many Asian families steer clear of banks "So they keep a lot of cash in the home." And criminals have figured this out.

CBS

In Thornton, an Asian restaurant owner's home was targeted this year and the criminals got away with $90,000 in cash along with six gold bars and a $20,000 diamond ring. At a home in Windsor, owned by Asian business owners, burglars found and stole $40,000 in cash along with other high-end jewelry and luxury items. The total value of the haul was pegged at $140,000. At another home in Aurora owned by an Asian restaurant owner, thieves broke in and got away with $151,000 in luxury items.

In Douglas County, similar burglaries this year have led to nearly $1 million in losses.

Lanning said the criminal crews -- thought to be from Colombia and Romania -- are cunning and sophisticated, surveilling their victims and their homes, putting trackers on victims' vehicles and even planting hidden cameras at the homes.

"Whoever these suspects are, they are taking a lot of time and energy to cover their tracks and figure out who their target is," said Lanning.

Crime analysts from around Colorado first noticed the pattern in November of 2023, initially identifying approximately 30 burglaries across the Denver metro area. The numbers have dramatically increased since then.

According to a police affidavit obtained by CBS News Colorado, in November 2023 Broomfield police arrested Yury Agudelo- Forrero as she was assisting in the burglary of a single family home belonging to the owner of a Chinese restaurant. The homeowner told police he frequently stores "significant" amounts of cash from the restaurant in his home. Police believe the woman, who is from Colombia, is connected to multiple, similar burglaries. She has been charged with burglary and theft in Weld County, Broomfield County and Arapahoe County.

CBS

Police are distributing information in Asian communities advising residents to keep their vehicles locked, check their surroundings, be mindful of being followed home, think about how valuables are secured in their homes and advising residents not to keep large amounts of cash at home.

Campbell -- whose family is from the Phillipines -- said banks need to do more outreach to the Asian community. And she suggested there may be many more burglaries that have not been reported.

"There's that mistrust of law enforcement, there's the fear of reprisal," said Campbell. "They just don't trust that anyone is going to do anything about it."

Lanning said in some cases, the criminal crews scope out target homes by dressing up as food delivery drivers or lawn maintenance personnel so they don't arouse suspicion.

"They're just in the business to make money and get more of it," Lanning said.