Investigation continues after double shooting outside Carla Madison Rec Center

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Witness describes shooting outside of Carla Madison Rec Center
Managers at the Carla Madison Rec Center on Thursday morning said they were set to reopen the center at 10 a.m. following a double shooting the day before.

That shooting on East Colfax Avenue injured two teenagers and forced the rec center to close for safety reasons.

The shots rang out at about 4 p.m. A witness said two teen males were fighting right beforehand.

Several East High School students were together when the shooting happened and several of them ran for safety when the shots rang out. The school's principal sent out a letter to the community stating that the school's campus, located nearby, went on secure status after the shooting. It happened after classes were over for the day but the school "implemented a controlled release as we worked to reunify students."

The conditions of the two people who were hurt so far hasn't been released.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 9:48 AM

