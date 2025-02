Quick shot of snow and colder temperatures this weekend in Denver

Interstate 70 was closed in both directions Friday afternoon for a short time at the Eisenhower Tunnel in Colorado's mountains in snowy conditions.

A car stuck on the west end of the Eisenhower Tunnel turned around and headed back down to Silverthorne on Friday afternoon during the closure. CDOT

Video from the Colorado Department of Transportation at 3 p.m. showed cars stopped before the entrance to the tunnel.

Snow falls in Colorado's Clear Creek County on Friday afternoon. CBS

Heavy snow in Colorado's high country is expected to continue through midday Saturday.