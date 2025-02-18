Interchange construction in Colorado to cause nighttime closures of I-25 in Castle Rock

Interchange construction in Colorado to cause nighttime closures of I-25 in Castle Rock

Interchange construction in Colorado to cause nighttime closures of I-25 in Castle Rock

One of the biggest projects in Castle Rock's history will cause a nighttime closure of Interstate 25 next week, impacting drivers in the area.

The Crystal Valley Interchange project will create a new I-25 exit south of Plum Creek Parkway to connect the east and west sides of Castle Rock.

Construction work on the new Crystal valley Interchange at I-25 in Castle Rock. CBS

The incoming Dawson Trails development will bring in thousands of homes and businesses like Costco west of the interstate.

The town says the new interchange will mitigate congestion as the community grows.

Oo-De-Lally Coffee sits just a stone's throw from the construction.

"We are really the first stop off of what's going to be the new interstate exit," said Sarah Harmon, Crystal Valley neighbor and owner of Oo-De-Lally Coffee.

Harmon is excited for the boost to business the interchange will bring.

"We love it. We're super excited," Harmon said. "It's obviously going to be a lot more convenient for ourselves, for our customers, for the community," Harmon said.

It will also bring a critical connection to the east and west sides of growing Castle Rock.

"The whole intent of the Crystal Valley Interchange is to connect the southern portion of Castle Rock to the northbound and southbound portions of I-25 along with providing access to the west side of the interstate, where there's future developments planned over the next 10 to 15 years, including Costco, which everybody's excited about," said Austin Payne, construction project manager with the town of Castle Rock.

Costco is expected to come in on the northwest corner of the bridge. The whole project should be wrapped up in 2027.

During February, the Crystal Valley Parkway bridge over the highway will take shape.

"So after this coming week, you'll see a bridge that'll span from the east side to the west side, and then that'll allow for the next phase of construction to start, which is hauling nearly 100,000 yards of dirt from the west side to the east side," Payne said.

The milestone in the project will also mean the most impactful closure to Colorado drivers, who can expect to see overnight closures of I-25 next week.

Daytime closures of West Frontage Road are already in place through Thursday.

On Sunday and Monday nights, southbound I-25 will be closed from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., between Plum Creek Parkway and Tomah Road. Northbound I-25 will be reduced to one lane after 8 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday (Feb. 25 and 26) of next week, northbound I-25 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crystal Valley Parkway will be closed to and from East Frontage Road starting at 9 p.m. on all four nights.

Traffic will be detoured onto East Frontage Road. Drivers can take State Highway 83 to avoid the closure. Visit the town of Castle Rock's website for more information about the nighttime closures and time frames.

"Luckily, it's only at nighttime, so during the day, traffic will resume each day, but during nighttime be congestion," Payne said.

The closures will allow construction crews to safely place 53 bridge girders over the highway.

"The whole purpose of closing the interstate is to facilitate safety of not only the workers, but the travelers as well," Payne said. "The two cranes behind me are nearly 400,000-pound cranes. The girders themselves weigh nearly 70,000 pounds."

Harmon isn't worried about the delay, but looks forward to the project's completion.

"Ninety percent of my customer base are in the community, and they're just super patient, and they will find a way to Lolly," Harmon said. "It takes a little bit of patience to get through. I know it can be frustrating at times, but in the long run, yes, it's going to be for the better."