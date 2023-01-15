Intense crash on Federal and Jewell sends 7 people to hospital for treatment, DPD says

Authorities say a crash that occurred on Federal Boulevard and Jewell Avenue Saturday night that sent seven people to hospital as police say a suspected street racer caused the crash.

Officers say a suspected street racer caused the crash, while a drunk driver was also involved in the incident.

CBS/Denver Police Department/Denver Fire

The diver suspected of street racing smashed into the alleged drunk driver, who was reportedly going the wrong way on Jewell Avenue, according to authorities.

As seven people were transported for treatment of injuries, two people remain in the hospital, according to Denver Police Department.