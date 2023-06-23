Inmate injured in accident at Colorado prison

An inmate at a Colorado prison was seriously injured in a work-related accident Friday morning and evacuated from the prison via a medical airlift according to sources and the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The department confirmed to CBS News Colorado that a medical helicopter airlifted the inmate from the Trinidad Correctional Facility, which is 15 miles outside of Trinidad. The facility houses 500 inmates according to the Department of Corrections website.

Lisa Wiley, a spokesperson for the CDOC declined to provide much information to CBS News Colorado citing HIPAA protections and an ongoing department investigation into the incident.

Wiley did say the inmate was still alive and was injured while "doing a job at the facility."