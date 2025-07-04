Families, friends gathered at downtown Denver's Civic Center Park for entertainment, drone show on Indy Eve

For many it was a family affair at Indy Eve at Civic Center Park in Denver

An annual Independence Day celebration in Denver brought out thousands of people, and for many Coloradans who came to Indy Eve at Civic Center Park on Thursday night, it was a family affair.



That included the Whittick sisters. All four have spent every 4th of July together.

"We went a few times to see the fireworks (when we were young) but daddy kept us home usually," the youngest sister told CBS Colorado.



CBS Colorado reporter Tori Mason interviews the Whittick sisters on Thursday at Civic Center Park. CBS

The Whitticks were one of the first to claim their spot on the lawn at Civic Center Park for the late night drone show after the gates opened in the early evening. Many, many more families followed, as well as groups of friends, couples and individuals looking to celebrate the country's freedom. And to get some yummy food to eat.

And Ty Allen was there to hand it out. His food truck Mississippi Boy Catfish & Ribs was a popular one. He said eating his food "is like going to your mother's kitchen."

"The food's a great celebration that goes along with (the holiday)," he said.

In addition to food trucks, Indy Eve this year featured live music, circus performers, fun shopping experiences at the Night Market and that drone show after dark.

CBS Colorado anchor Michael Spencer emcees onstage during Indy Eve. CBS

"When you've seen so many fireworks when you get into our age, it's kind of nice to see something different," one of the Whittick sisters said.

Eyes were wide across the park at the end of the night as 300 drones lit the sky. Some of the drone light formations were made to look like the Statue of Liberty and the Mustang blue horse sculpture at Denver International Airport.

For the Whittick children and grandchildren, drones to celebrate Independence Day are getting to be all they know. And 50 years from now, they'll know the best spot to watch. Right in the middle of Civic Center Park.

"I hope so -- that they are as close as all of us," said another Whittick sister.

Indy Eve is a CBS Colorado sponsored event.