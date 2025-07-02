Denver hosting annual Indy Eve with drone show, Night Market, circus performers

Find out what will be different at Indy Eve celebration on Thursday at Civic Center Park

Denver has hosted an Independence Eve celebration in Civic Center Park for the last 15 years. Last year, the Civic Center Conservancy reimagined the celebration to make it more interactive and family-friendly. This year they're building on those changes.

"Two things we're really excited about that we're introducing. We have the Circus Foundry performing United in Light, so what does that mean? LED circus performers. When I told my kids about it they were so excited," said Eric Lazzari, Executive Director of the Civic Center Conservancy. "Also, earlier in the day, the Art Garage is going to be doing arts and crafts with the kids right on the north side of the Greek Theater."

Denver's Indy Eve drone show was a big draw Wednesday night at Civic Center Park with people celebrating America's independence. CBS

Last year, organizers traded out fireworks for a drone show, which will be back again this year.

"People loved it. They loved the story telling. They loved being able to guess what it is, so we're bringing them back this year. The big change with the drone show this year is we're going to ask people to look toward the southern sky over the Art Museum and the library as opposed to the Capitol," Lazzari explained.

The Night Market is moving too. It will be on the side of the Greek Theater and along 14th Avenue. There will also be more vendors offering food, drinks, and goods.

The schedule of events looks like this:

5:00 p.m. Doors Open

5:00 - 10:00 p.m. Night Market

5:00 - 8:00 p.m. DJ Cyn in the Greek Theater

5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Kids Art Zone with Art Garage

8:00 - 8:10 p.m. Denver Mayor speaks

8:10 - 8:50 p.m. Colorado Symphony Brass & Percussion Ensemble

9:00 - 9:35 p.m. United in Light performed by Circus Foundry

9:40 - 9:55 p.m. Drone Show

Indy Eve is free and open to the public, however the park will be fenced and all attendees will have to go through a security screening at the designated entrances. Attendees are allowed to bring in food that is packed in clear plastic bags and pre-cut. Non-alcoholic beverages area allowed as long as they are factory-sealed in non-glass containers.

Pets and assistance animals are not welcome at this event. Attendees are also prohibited from bringing glass, hard-sided coolers, large purses or bags, weapons, fireworks, sparklers, or smoke bombs, sports equipment, cigarettes or other tobacco products, or skateboards, bikes, or skates.

"It's always a great time. What we love is that it really kicks off the weekend here in Denver, and it's our unique way of celebrating this holiday in a super family-friendly way. Come on Downtown, we'd love to see you there," Lazzari added.

Indy Eve is Thursday, July 3, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Civic Center Park. CBS News Colorado anchor Michael Spencer will be emceeing from 8:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.