Denver's Circus Foundry plans Indy Eve show that will take your breath away

According the the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, arts and culture contribute nearly $20 billion to the Colorado economy, annually. Most residents are familiar with the city's thriving theater, music, and dance organizations, but arts and culture organizations include a wide variety of performing artists, including magicians, aerialists, and circus performers.

Circus Foundry is an ensemble contemporary circus company. Bethel Lindsley founded the company about six years ago.

"We really had this passion for ensemble contemporary circus, which we didn't really feel like was happening here," she explained.

Like several of the company's members, Lindsley is a Colorado native. She grew up in Evergreen and graduated from Colorado State University.

"I was like that person who didn't want gymnastics to end," she said.

For Lindsley and many of the company performers, Circus Foundry is their next chapter after traveling the world working for organizations like Cirque du Soleil and Royal Caribbean.

"I got to really live that big stage dream and then I realized that I wanted to make something for myself," Lindsley explained.

The company is grateful to be able to make a living doing what they love in a place that feels like home. They're also excited to perform for the Indy Eve audience which averages about 12,000 people.

"What does it mean, given your background and given that you're back here now, to have the opportunity to perform at an event like Indy Eve?" asked CBS News Colorado anchor Michael Spencer.

"To be in the center of all that on July 3rd with so many people watching and getting to show off what you do and care about for a bunch of people and hopefully bring joy to others is kind of what I live for," Lindsley replied with a smile.

For Indy Eve, the troupe is building a 35 minutes show that includes a mix of circus disciplines, like juggling, aerial work and acrobatic trampolining. In true 4th of July spirit, the whole thing will be lit.

"All of our acts have this aspect of light where we're lit up, our props will light up," Lindsley explained.

"Bryan, what's the key to being a good juggler?" Spencer asked Bryan Connolly, one of the members of Circus Foundry.

"Rhythm and timing, and I would say an attitude of leisurely fun," Connolly responded while practicing a complicated three-person juggling act.

The ensemble members are generalists, which means they're proficient in several circus disciplines. In addition to juggling, Connolly will be chair stacking for just the second time ever.

"I've been working on chairs for technically 2-and-a-half-years," he explained.

"What was the fear factor that you had to get over?" Spencer asked.

"The chair handstand itself, I feel very comfortable with, but adding the height doesn't change the skill at all. There's like a mental block to like, 'If I mess up, this is going to be very catastrophic,'" Connolly replied.

Circus Foundry may have you standing on your seat by the end of the night. It's a show you won't want to miss.

LINK: For information about the Indy Eve celebration

The Civic Center Conservancy hosts Indy Eve on July 3, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Civic Center Park. In addition to the performance by Circus Foundry, there will be a Night Market, a performance by the Colorado Symphony Brass & Percussion Ensemble, and a drone show.