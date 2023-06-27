Independence Eve will feature music, fireworks at Civic Center Park in Denver this year

It's the kick-off to this year's 4th of July celebrations, Independence Eve at Civic Center Park. The Civic Center Conservancy is hosting the free concert and fireworks show.



This year the only way to watch the lightshow and fireworks is in person at the park. The Colorado Symphony was unable to grant CBS Colorado the rights to stream the concert. So make a plan to get out and enjoy the Colorado night.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. Monday with food trucks and cash bars open in the park.

CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego and Brian Flores are the hosts for the evening.

With the music still playing, the evening ends with its traditional bang - a fireworks finale off the top of the Denver City & County Building, accompanied by a synchronized light show. (Please be aware that these are not the large aerial fireworks you can see in rural or suburban locales. Given the dense urban environment in which this display takes place - as well as the rooftop launch pad -- regulations require the use of close proximate pyrotechnics like you would see at a stadium or downtown on New Year's Eve.)

What to Know Before You Go

Like other large events, you will go through a security screening. The entire park is fenced so look for entrances on Broadway between Colfax Ave and 14th Ave and another on Colfax Ave. near the Voorhies Memorial. You can still bring outside food but no outside drinks of any kind, alcoholic or non-alcoholic, will be allowed. There will be water stations in the park. Please visit www.independenceeve.com for a full list of permitted and prohibited items to ease your entry into the event.

Where To Park

There are several available parking garages and surface lots near Civic Center Park. The Cultural Center Complex Garage at 12th and Broadway will be open. There are also several surface lots in the area. Metered street parking is also available nearby, but be sure to follow no parking signs and meter time limits.

If you don't want to find a place to park, consider taking the RTD Light Rail, a cab, Uber or Lyft. The closest Light Rail stop is on the 16th Street Mall at 16th and California. You can get off there and walk the rest of the way or take the FREE MallRide to Civic Center Station. For those who have used this transportation in the past, it is currently not going down the 16th Street Mall because of construction, instead is using 17th and 15th Streets.

If you're a cyclist, considering riding to the park. Bike racks will be available on the north side of Civic Center Park near the Seal Pond/Voorhies Memorial.

If you choose to come on a scooter, be aware that you are not allowed to bring it into the park.

What Streets Will Be Closed?

Bannock and Cherokee between 14th Avenue Parkway and Colfax (including the Bannock Street bike lane) as well as 14th Avenue Parkway from Delaware to Broadway (including the 14th Avenue bike lane).

Broadway will be closed between Colfax and 14th Avenue for the event this year. A close-in drop-off location will be accessible from eastbound Colfax in front of the McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax. Wheelchair-accessible entrances to the park are available at the corner of Colfax and Broadway as well as the Broadway/east side of Civic Center, where there are paved ramps into the center of the park.

Where To Sit

Seating is first-come, first-served on the lawn of the Civic Center Park. Outside of the gated park, the west steps of the Capitol offer a great view. The fireworks will be visible above the roof of the City and County Building.

The building will also be a backdrop for an amazing light show so you will want to sit where you can see the building as well as the fireworks overhead. Your best bet is to plan to come early, enjoy the cash bars and have dinner in the park.

What To Bring

Make a night of it and bring your appetite! There will more than 20 food trucks on 14th Ave and bars all around the park. Bring a blanket to sit on. Low-slung, collapsible chairs not in a bag are permitted for those unable to sit on the ground. These are subject to search.

Small soft-sided coolers and bags will be allowed in the event as will food for personal consumption only. All food must be in a clear plastic bag (one gallon or less), fruit and vegetables must be sliced, only plastic utensils will be allowed.

For a full list of Permitted and Prohibited Items, please visit www.independenceeve.com.

As always in Colorado, bring a jacket because as you know when the sun goes down it can get a little chilly. And make sure to check the forecast from the CBS News Colorado First Alert Meteorologists. Feel free to bring your favorite camera to capture all your memories of this patriotic night. Please leave those tall chairs and huge umbrellas at home. Personal fireworks and glass water bottles are strictly prohibited.

Food Vendors

The food trucks will be grouped in pods along 14th Ave on the south side of the park. This year's delicious local vendors are: Fritay Haitian, Vicky's Thai, Que Desmadre, The Rice Guys, Arepa House, Flavor of Tabasco, Las Cazuelas de Fer, Grateful Planet, Polar Bros, OG Burgers, Original By Greeks, Wheels on Fire, Downtown Fingers, Chuy Fu's, Still Smokin BBQ, Em's Ice Cream, Bits n Pieces, Black Diamond Pizza, Vegan Van, Moontime Crepe, and Farm to Truck. And you'll find plenty of vegetarian and vegan options.

Beer, Wine and Other Beverages

Even though you cannot bring your own drinks, you'll find bars throughout the park selling non-alcoholic beverages as well beer, wine and other options with alcohol. Water stations will be on-site to fill your non-glass water bottles.

What Is the Civic Center Conservancy?

Civic Center Conservancy is an independent nonprofit dedicated to keeping Denver's Civic Center Park active and thriving for all. The conversancy has partnered with AEG to bring even more music into the park.

"We are thrilled to produce Independence Eve for our community and we can use your support to keep this event and all our programs and initiatives going," the conservancy wrote.

"The Conservancy attracts people to the park, supports the park's upkeep and ensures it meets the needs of anyone who gathers there for today and for the future. Learn more about our work, support our mission and explore our calendar of events at www.civiccenterpark.org."

Cue The Music

The music starts at 5:30 p.m. leading up to the stage program and the Colorado Symphony. Expect fireworks about 9:15 p.m.

New this year, additional live music from local acts The Reminders and The Mañanas is presented in partnership with Swallow Hill Music, a Denver-based music performance nonprofit.

The Reminders call their music, "root music" drawing from all the influences they've encountered as they've traveled around the world. Aja and Samir are a husband-and-wife team from Colorado Springs. For them, connecting with audiences and communities is the key to success. Expect to find yourself on your feet for a joyous celebration of what it means to create a community out of music.

The Mañanas are a power pop/garage rock project hailing from Denver. Lead singer/guitarist/songwriter and project brainchild Brandon Unpingco teamed up with producer Danny Pauta in 2019 to lay down the foundation of The Mañanas then Neoma joined on lead bass. The alternative rock band has a carefully crafted collection of songs that feel nostalgic while putting their own, fresh spin on music that takes us through a range of emotions.

The Colorado Symphony is excited to return to Civic Center Park and perform in front of a huge live audience. Resident Conductor Christopher Dragon promises an exciting evening of Americana music along with some film favorites from John Williams.

Again, this year the only way to watch the lightshow and fireworks is in person at the park. The Colorado Symphony was unable to grant CBS Colorado the rights to stream the concert. So make a plan to get out and enjoy the Colorado night.