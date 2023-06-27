Fireworks and drone shows in Colorado: See a listing of 4th of July displays near Denver

After a wet spring, it's looking like many 4th of July fireworks ceremonies in the Denver metro area and along Colorado's Front Range are a go this year. In 2022 many fireworks celebrations were called off due to dry conditions and high fire danger. Some towns decided to go with safer drone shows instead, and some communities in fact are sticking with the drone light shows in 2023 instead of fireworks this year.

Fireworks explode over Coors Field after a game between the Colorado Rockies and the St. Louis Cardinals in a general view at Coors Field on July 2, 2021 in Denver. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

Despite the improved weather conditions, law enforcement agencies are reminding people to obey local laws regarding personal fireworks, and to dispose of them properly if they are set off in areas where it's legal. Setting off personal fireworks is illegal within the City of Denver.

The following is a list of public Independence Day displays near Denver. Some are taking place in the days leading up to July 4 and most are happening on the holiday.

Arvada

The City of Arvada is hosting a fireworks display at Stenger Soccer Complex, and it will include food trucks.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Stenger Soccer Complex

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Aurora

The City of Aurora will celebrate the 4th of July with music, food trucks and a large fireworks show. Residents are encouraged to take the Aurora R-Line to get to the Aurora Municipal Center for the party.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Aurora Municipal Center's Great Lawn

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Berthoud

A 3rd of July Celebration happens at Waggener Farm Park in Berthoud this year, and it includes entertainment from 4-9 p.m. followed by fireworks.

Date: Monday, July 3

Time: At dusk

Location: Waggener Farm Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Boulder

Residents in Boulder will see lights from drones in the sky for the first time on Independence Day this year instead of fireworks. The event is called Folsom Field's 4th of July Spectacular and also includes some great bands.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9:35 p.m.

Location: Folsom Field on the University of Colorado campus

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Brighton

A DJ and a Journey cover band will entertain the crowd this year for Brighton's Fourth of July festival before fireworks are set off in Carmichael Park.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: At dark

Location: Carmichael Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Broomfield

The Great American Picnic in Broomfield will include inflatables, a bike parade, and food and drinks. It takes place at Broomfield County Commons Park, and there will be fireworks at dark.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: At dark

Location: Broomfield County Commons Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Castle Rock

Some fun activities are taking place before a drone show for the 4th of July in Castle Rock. They include a foam party and a running race. A Neil Diamond tribute band will also be performing.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Philip S. Miller Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Colorado Springs The Star Spangled Symphony and July 4th Block Party takes place at 190 Cascade Avenue. It includes a performance by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Orchestra and the fireworks are paired with a radio broadcast.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Block party on Cascade Avenue

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Commerce City

The day will begin with a free 4thFEST. Then after the Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers MLS soccer game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park there will be a large fireworks show in Commerce City.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: At the conclusion of the Rapids game

Location: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Admission: 4thFEST is free, paid tickets required to see the game and to be in the stadium for the fireworks

Link: More Info

Denver - Colorado Rockies games

Folks attending the Colorado Rockies upcoming home games against the Detroit Tigers will be treated to fireworks at the conclusion of the baseball games.

Date: Friday, June 30, Saturday, July 1, Sunday, July 2

Time: The fireworks are usually launched 20-30 minutes after the final out.

Location: Coors Field

Admission: Tickets required

Link: More Info

Denver - Independence Eve

The City and County of Denver's annual Independence Eve celebration in Civic Center Park features music and fireworks. The gates open at 5 p.m.

Date: Monday, July 3

Time: Entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. Colorado Symphony performs at 8:15 p.m. and will be performing while a fireworks finale is set off from the Denver City and County Building.

Location: Civic Center Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Englewood

Residents of Englewood, Littleton, Sheridan and unincorporated areas of Arapahoe County are encouraged to gather at Belleview Park and Cornerstone Park on July 4 this year for an Independence Day fireworks display.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: At dark

Location: Belleview Park and Cornerstone Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Erie

Once again the Town of Erie will hold fireworks on July 3 instead of July 4. There will be food trucks and it promises to be "a celebration among friends and family under an illuminated sky" according to the town website (weather dependent, of course.)

Date: Monday, July 3

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Erie Community Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Estes Park

Estes Park will feature fireworks over Lake Estes on the 4th of July. There will also be a car show at the Estes Park Events Complex earlier in the day and a Big Bang Concert which requires tickets.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Over Lake Estes

Admission: Free fireworks display, concert requires tickets

Link: More Info

Firestone

Firestone's fireworks show takes place at Miners Park after a day of family fun at the park, including music. The display will be set off from neighboring Saddleback Golf Course.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: At dark

Location: Miners Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Fort Collins

Fireworks at City Park in Fort Collins will be preceded by a performance by the Fort Collins Symphony. There are also several other events during the day to celebrate Independence Day, including a parade, running race and golf tournament.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9:35 p.m.

Location: Sheldon Lake at City Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Fort Lupton

The fireworks will go off on Saturday night in Fort Lupton after a day of celebrating Independence Day. They'll be set off from Coyote Creek Golf Course and residents are encouraged to gather for the day's events at Community Park.

Date: Saturday, July 1

Time: At dark

Location: Community Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Golden

The 4th of July Festival in Golden will include music, food and drinks. The fireworks can be viewed from Lions Park or in the ballfields nearby (along 10th Street, between Illinois and Maple Streets.)

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Lions Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Glendale

Some of the first fireworks in Colorado in early July are always in Glendale. This small municipality that's to the southeast of downtown Denver usually gets the patriotic spirit going a few days early.

Date: Saturday, July 1

Time: At dark

Location: The Infinity Park Stadium, 4599 E Tennessee Avenue

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Greeley

Two different fireworks displays will happen in Greeley on the 4th of July.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Greeley Country Club (4500 W. 10th Street), Greeley Stampede (501 N. 14th Ave)

Link: More Info

Highlands Ranch

Highlands Ranch residents will be treated to a fireworks show on the 4th of July. Several food trucks will be on hand serving of doughnuts, sushi, barbecue and other foods.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Highlands Heritage Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Lakewood

The Big Belmar Bash will feature a drone show in downtown Lakewood to celebrate America's Independence Day. It will take place on Monday night.

Date: Monday, July 3

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Belmar Square Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Lafayette

Don't miss "fun & fireworks" in Lafayette a few days before Independence Day this year. The fireworks will be set off over Waneka Lake.

Date: Saturday, July 1

Time: Dusk

Location: Waneka Lake

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Littleton

Foothills Park & Recreation District's Red, White & You celebration for residents of Littleton and Jefferson County takes place at Clement Park on July 3. Residents of Littleton are also encouraged to join in on the celebration with their neighbors in Englewood (see above) the following day.

Date: Monday, July 3

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Clement Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Lone Tree

Residents in Lone Tree have a lot to look forward to for Independence Day this year. There will be a "family fun ride & stroll" and a family fun park will be set up during the day. Bands will perform in the evening and the fireworks will be seen from many parts of town.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Lone Tree Elementary & Prairie Sky Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Longmont

Longmont's celebration includes an Eagles tribute band and food trucks before the fireworks are set off from Fox Hill Country Club. The city lists several other locations where the fireworks can be seen clearly on its website.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Fox Hill Country Club

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Louisville

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: North Lake Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Loveland

Fans of patriotic music in Northern Colorado can watch the Loveland Concert Band perform at Hammond Amphitheater before the city's fireworks display. That's part of the extensive 4th of July celebration happening at North Lake Park, and fireworks will then be set off over Lake Loveland.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9:17 p.m.

Location: North Lake Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Northglenn

The 4th of July celebration in Northglenn includes a car show, Rotary Duck Derby and several concerts before the fireworks.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Parker

After a drone light show in 2022, the Town of Parker is bringing back fireworks in 2023.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Salisbury Park, although town officials encourage watching the fireworks from other areas, too

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Sheridan

Residents of Sheridan are encouraged to join in on the 4th celebration with their neighbors in Englewood (see above), where fireworks will be set off from Cornerstone & Belleview Parks.

Thornton

You may not find parachutists at any other 4th of July celebration on Colorado's Front Range. It's a centerpiece of the Thornton Independence Day celebration, which also includes fireworks, food, beer gardens and two different stages of music.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Carpenter Park Fields

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Westminster

The 4th of July Celebration in Westminster promises to be the "best fireworks display in the north metro area."

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Westminster City Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Windsor

Residents are encouraged to bike to Boardwalk Park for the festivities this year. The Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the Boardwalk Park Bandshell before the fireworks begin at dark. They'll be fired above Windsor Lake. There will be food trucks and vendors.

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Boardwalk Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

