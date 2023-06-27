Fireworks and drone shows in Colorado: See a listing of 4th of July displays near Denver
After a wet spring, it's looking like many 4th of July fireworks ceremonies in the Denver metro area and along Colorado's Front Range are a go this year. In 2022 many fireworks celebrations were called off due to dry conditions and high fire danger. Some towns decided to go with safer drone shows instead, and some communities in fact are sticking with the drone light shows in 2023 instead of fireworks this year.
Despite the improved weather conditions, law enforcement agencies are reminding people to obey local laws regarding personal fireworks, and to dispose of them properly if they are set off in areas where it's legal. Setting off personal fireworks is illegal within the City of Denver.
The following is a list of public Independence Day displays near Denver. Some are taking place in the days leading up to July 4 and most are happening on the holiday.
Arvada
The City of Arvada is hosting a fireworks display at Stenger Soccer Complex, and it will include food trucks.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Stenger Soccer Complex
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Aurora
The City of Aurora will celebrate the 4th of July with music, food trucks and a large fireworks show. Residents are encouraged to take the Aurora R-Line to get to the Aurora Municipal Center for the party.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Aurora Municipal Center's Great Lawn
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Berthoud
A 3rd of July Celebration happens at Waggener Farm Park in Berthoud this year, and it includes entertainment from 4-9 p.m. followed by fireworks.
Date: Monday, July 3
Time: At dusk
Location: Waggener Farm Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Boulder
Residents in Boulder will see lights from drones in the sky for the first time on Independence Day this year instead of fireworks. The event is called Folsom Field's 4th of July Spectacular and also includes some great bands.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9:35 p.m.
Location: Folsom Field on the University of Colorado campus
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Brighton
A DJ and a Journey cover band will entertain the crowd this year for Brighton's Fourth of July festival before fireworks are set off in Carmichael Park.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: At dark
Location: Carmichael Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Broomfield
The Great American Picnic in Broomfield will include inflatables, a bike parade, and food and drinks. It takes place at Broomfield County Commons Park, and there will be fireworks at dark.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: At dark
Location: Broomfield County Commons Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Castle Rock
Some fun activities are taking place before a drone show for the 4th of July in Castle Rock. They include a foam party and a running race. A Neil Diamond tribute band will also be performing.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Philip S. Miller Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Colorado Springs The Star Spangled Symphony and July 4th Block Party takes place at 190 Cascade Avenue. It includes a performance by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Orchestra and the fireworks are paired with a radio broadcast.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Block party on Cascade Avenue
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Commerce City
The day will begin with a free 4thFEST. Then after the Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers MLS soccer game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park there will be a large fireworks show in Commerce City.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: At the conclusion of the Rapids game
Location: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Admission: 4thFEST is free, paid tickets required to see the game and to be in the stadium for the fireworks
Link: More Info
Denver - Colorado Rockies games
Folks attending the Colorado Rockies upcoming home games against the Detroit Tigers will be treated to fireworks at the conclusion of the baseball games.
Date: Friday, June 30, Saturday, July 1, Sunday, July 2
Time: The fireworks are usually launched 20-30 minutes after the final out.
Location: Coors Field
Admission: Tickets required
Link: More Info
Denver - Independence Eve
The City and County of Denver's annual Independence Eve celebration in Civic Center Park features music and fireworks. The gates open at 5 p.m.
Date: Monday, July 3
Time: Entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. Colorado Symphony performs at 8:15 p.m. and will be performing while a fireworks finale is set off from the Denver City and County Building.
Location: Civic Center Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Englewood
Residents of Englewood, Littleton, Sheridan and unincorporated areas of Arapahoe County are encouraged to gather at Belleview Park and Cornerstone Park on July 4 this year for an Independence Day fireworks display.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: At dark
Location: Belleview Park and Cornerstone Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Erie
Once again the Town of Erie will hold fireworks on July 3 instead of July 4. There will be food trucks and it promises to be "a celebration among friends and family under an illuminated sky" according to the town website (weather dependent, of course.)
Date: Monday, July 3
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Erie Community Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Estes Park
Estes Park will feature fireworks over Lake Estes on the 4th of July. There will also be a car show at the Estes Park Events Complex earlier in the day and a Big Bang Concert which requires tickets.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Over Lake Estes
Admission: Free fireworks display, concert requires tickets
Link: More Info
Firestone
Firestone's fireworks show takes place at Miners Park after a day of family fun at the park, including music. The display will be set off from neighboring Saddleback Golf Course.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: At dark
Location: Miners Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Fort Collins
Fireworks at City Park in Fort Collins will be preceded by a performance by the Fort Collins Symphony. There are also several other events during the day to celebrate Independence Day, including a parade, running race and golf tournament.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9:35 p.m.
Location: Sheldon Lake at City Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Fort Lupton
The fireworks will go off on Saturday night in Fort Lupton after a day of celebrating Independence Day. They'll be set off from Coyote Creek Golf Course and residents are encouraged to gather for the day's events at Community Park.
Date: Saturday, July 1
Time: At dark
Location: Community Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Golden
The 4th of July Festival in Golden will include music, food and drinks. The fireworks can be viewed from Lions Park or in the ballfields nearby (along 10th Street, between Illinois and Maple Streets.)
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Lions Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Glendale
Some of the first fireworks in Colorado in early July are always in Glendale. This small municipality that's to the southeast of downtown Denver usually gets the patriotic spirit going a few days early.
Date: Saturday, July 1
Time: At dark
Location: The Infinity Park Stadium, 4599 E Tennessee Avenue
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Greeley
Two different fireworks displays will happen in Greeley on the 4th of July.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Greeley Country Club (4500 W. 10th Street), Greeley Stampede (501 N. 14th Ave)
Link: More Info
Highlands Ranch
Highlands Ranch residents will be treated to a fireworks show on the 4th of July. Several food trucks will be on hand serving of doughnuts, sushi, barbecue and other foods.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Highlands Heritage Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Lakewood
The Big Belmar Bash will feature a drone show in downtown Lakewood to celebrate America's Independence Day. It will take place on Monday night.
Date: Monday, July 3
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Belmar Square Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Lafayette
Don't miss "fun & fireworks" in Lafayette a few days before Independence Day this year. The fireworks will be set off over Waneka Lake.
Date: Saturday, July 1
Time: Dusk
Location: Waneka Lake
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Littleton
Foothills Park & Recreation District's Red, White & You celebration for residents of Littleton and Jefferson County takes place at Clement Park on July 3. Residents of Littleton are also encouraged to join in on the celebration with their neighbors in Englewood (see above) the following day.
Date: Monday, July 3
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Clement Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Lone Tree
Residents in Lone Tree have a lot to look forward to for Independence Day this year. There will be a "family fun ride & stroll" and a family fun park will be set up during the day. Bands will perform in the evening and the fireworks will be seen from many parts of town.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Lone Tree Elementary & Prairie Sky Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Longmont
Longmont's celebration includes an Eagles tribute band and food trucks before the fireworks are set off from Fox Hill Country Club. The city lists several other locations where the fireworks can be seen clearly on its website.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Fox Hill Country Club
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Louisville
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: North Lake Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Loveland
Fans of patriotic music in Northern Colorado can watch the Loveland Concert Band perform at Hammond Amphitheater before the city's fireworks display. That's part of the extensive 4th of July celebration happening at North Lake Park, and fireworks will then be set off over Lake Loveland.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9:17 p.m.
Location: North Lake Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Northglenn
The 4th of July celebration in Northglenn includes a car show, Rotary Duck Derby and several concerts before the fireworks.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Parker
After a drone light show in 2022, the Town of Parker is bringing back fireworks in 2023.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Salisbury Park, although town officials encourage watching the fireworks from other areas, too
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Sheridan
Residents of Sheridan are encouraged to join in on the 4th celebration with their neighbors in Englewood (see above), where fireworks will be set off from Cornerstone & Belleview Parks.
Thornton
You may not find parachutists at any other 4th of July celebration on Colorado's Front Range. It's a centerpiece of the Thornton Independence Day celebration, which also includes fireworks, food, beer gardens and two different stages of music.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Carpenter Park Fields
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Westminster
The 4th of July Celebration in Westminster promises to be the "best fireworks display in the north metro area."
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Westminster City Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
Windsor
Residents are encouraged to bike to Boardwalk Park for the festivities this year. The Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the Boardwalk Park Bandshell before the fireworks begin at dark. They'll be fired above Windsor Lake. There will be food trucks and vendors.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Boardwalk Park
Admission: Free
Link: More Info
