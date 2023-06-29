Why Civic Center Park is the heart of Denver

"The heart of Denver." It's one of the most common descriptions of Civic Center Park. So CBS Colorado Mornings anchor Michelle Griego took her new on-air news partner Brian Flores to the park to learn more about its history and importance to the city.

Eric Lazzari, the executive director of the Civic Center Conservancy, joined them as tour guide and teacher for a walk in the park, starting at the Greek Amphitheatre.

"The Greek Amphitheatre was actually the first part of Civic Center Park, built in 1919, it was really the first structure," Lazzari explained.



CBS Colorado Mornings anchors Brian Flores and Michelle Griego, left and right, interview Civic Center Conservancy Executive Director Eric Lazzari, center CBS

Flores wanted to know more about the construction. Lazzari explained after the Greek Amphitheatre opened in 1919, the Vorhees Memorial was completed in 1921 and the Denver City and County Building opened in the 1930s.

Lazzari said Civic Center Park is uniquely Denver because it's the city's first historic landmark. Griego pointed out its uniquely Denver because you have the Colorado State Capitol one side, the Denver City and County Building on the other side with the park in between.

"The park is an outgrowth of the City Beautiful Movement in the early 1900s. It's why we're a National Historic Landmark -- this idea that you should have this grand public space in the heart of your city. That you should have it encompassing government -- we have government on both sides here -- you should have culture and really the community as a whole."

He told Flores places like Civic Center Park existed throughout the country in the early part of the 20th century but they slowly went away. Denver kept its heart.

"This the place where the community comes together, where we gather," Lazzari said, "where we celebrate. This is the place where we gather for events, big, small and in-between."

And keeping the park a space people what to go is the mission of the Conservancy, a small nonprofit that's been working in the park for about the last 20 years.

"It was a realization that this space was important enough that city government could only do so much," Lazzari explained to Griego and Flores. "We needed a conduit to bring private interests into the park and the community into the park, more importantly. That's why we're here. It is public-private partnership in a way. It's to get the business community, the food truck community, the public to really come and use this space. "

And about that food truck community, Civic Center Eats draws almost 1,000 people to the park on each of the days it's open.

"We know looking the world over one of the best reasons people come to public space is to get food," Lazzari said. "It's a tremendous place to come down and have lunch. It's a great thing for entreperneurship, partnership and really these folks to get to show off the wares. It's a place where a lot of food trucks get their start."

In recent years, the Conservancy has added Eats For All, which creates a "pay as your able" system to make sure people are not priced out of Civic Center Eats.

And of course, the big event for the Conservancy, Independence Eve. "The core elements of Independence Eve, from its start, have always been music, light show and fireworks."

This year sees the return of the Colorado Symphony along with local acts The Mañanas and The Reminders thanks to a partnership with Swallow Hill Music, a nonprofit that offers concerts and classes as a way to build community.

Lazzari said he expects 50,000 people to make their way to the park for Independence Eve.

"We're excited to again gather the community, celebrate culture, community all right here in Civic Center Park."