Growing partnership between Civic Center Conservancy and AEG means more outdoor concerts coming to Denver's Civic Center Park

More music. That's the message users of Civic Center Park sent to the Civic Center Conservancy and it heard it, loud and clear.

For the past two years, the Conservancy has partnered with AEG Presents, the worldwide concert company.

"We're fortunate to have great partners like we have in AEG who have brought world class live music into Civic Center Park," said Eric Lazzari, the executive director of the Conservancy.

And for AEG, having the park as a venue is a real jewel. "It's a wonderful opportunity for us to be able to connect with our city and to have this wonderful venue in the dead center of downtown," said Lachlan Connors, a senior marketing manager with AEG. "It's amazing."

That means this 4th of July weekend is packed with music in the park, starting with Dusty Boots on Saturday. That's a country music festival headlined by Colter Wall, Margo Price and Houndmouth.

Next Monday brings the traditional Independence Eve with gates opening at 5 p.m. with music beginning at 5:30 p.m. Acts include The Reminders, The Mañanas and the Colorado Symphony.

And on the 4th of July, it's all about EDM as Zeds Dead & Friends Backyard Jamboree take over the park. This party even includes a hot dog eating contest.

"This partnership has taken what was really a solo event -- Independence Eve, July 3," Lazzari said, "and we've really been able to turn this into an experience with different types of shows over the course of the week."

"Denver is so important to us. We love to be able to have the opportunities to connect with the people in our city," Connors said. "We love to be able to bring live music. We love to bring smiles to people's face, create memories for people can always look back on and remember."

Lazzari followed up. "I love it when you talk about the smiles because so much of what our wok is about, gathering in public spaces, bringing joy into people's live. One of the best ways we can do that is through music."

And the partnership helps the park financially as well because the Conservancy invests some of the profits into its programs, like Eats For all (which asks people to pay what they can at Civic Center Eats) and maintenance of the park.

"We love that we have a committed partner into seeing Civic Center Park get revitalized and get re-energized frankly and who can bring something that wasn't traditionally here," said Lazzari.

Connors reiterated AEG is also grateful for the partnership.

"What an amazing venue. It's picturesque. Every direction you look is amazing. We're very grateful that we get to be here and work in this space."