Morning Anchor Brian Flores joined CBS Colorado in April 2023. Prior to joining CBS Colorado, Brian was a morning anchor/reporter from 2016-2023 for Fox 13 Seattle. Previously, Brian was a morning reporter and anchor for KTVU 'Mornings on 2' in the Bay Area. Brian also spent three years as a reporter for Fox 5 San Diego and three years in Tri-Cities, WA. Brian has close to 20 years of experience as an Emmy-nominated journalist who's covered several breaking news and major news stories.

Brian is a proud journalism graduate of California State University, Northridge. Brian also comes from a family of journalists. His Dad, Ernie Flores, Jr., was the first Filipino journalist for the Arizona Republic and San Diego Union newspapers. Brian's Dad also started a community newspaper called "The Filipino Press" in 1986 in the San Diego area. It remains in publication. Brian's cousin is a reporter/host for KQED in the Bay Area, and his grandfather was also a journalist in the Philippines.

Brian is a San Diego native who he is excited to call Colorado home. Brian is married to his beautiful wife of more than 15 years. They have three school-aged kids. Brian also has family in the area now, with in-laws living in Littleton and Centennial.

Brian has been an avid snowboarder since he was 15 years old, so he's excited to check out Colorado's mountains. He also played baseball since five years old and volleyball since high school. During his off-time, Brian enjoys spending time with his family, including coaching Little League and volleyball. He looks forward to exploring Colorado's sports, outdoor, music and restaurant scenes.

Position: Morning Anchor

Year hired: 2023

Alma Mater: California State University, Northridge

Why I am a journalist: Because there is a power to good storytelling.

Most memorable interview: Some of my most memorable news interviews are when people give me the trust to tell their story during difficult times. It's never easy for them, but to earn their trust is something I take to heart and will never take for granted.

Dream interview: If I could go back in time, it would be Martin Luther King, Jr.

Role model: In my profession, I've always looked up to Peter Jennings. He was my favorite news anchor.

Dream job: I just achieved it when I got hired at CBS Colorado. But a close second would be a pilot.

Job you would never attempt: Underwater welder. I'm not a great swimmer and it would just scare me.

Star sign: Sagittarius

First TV appearance: When I was in 4th grade and a news reporter did a community story at our school in San Diego.

First story: It probably had something to do with Washington's wine industry since my first job out of college was in eastern Washington.

Favorite story: Whenever home sports teams win championships.

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Number of children: 3 (ages 12, 10, 7 currently)

Hobbies: is snacking a hobby?

Favorite food: Filipino food, Mexican food, Middle Eastern food, In-n-Out, Torchy's.

Favorite musician: I have several. Andy Mineo, Trip Lee, Post Malone, J. Cole, for King & Country, Coldplay, Boyz II Men, John Mayer, A Tribe Called Quest… it's an ongoing list.

Number of siblings: One older sister

Number of pets: my dog 'Mochi' who is mostly an Australian Cattle dog.

Favorite sports team: I will always be a die-hard San Diego Padres fan since they are the only professional team from my hometown. But I'm always willing to support the hometown teams!

Favorite author: Rick Warren

Favorite vacation spot: Maui

What one word best describes CBS News Colorado: Community

Least favorite household chore: Gutter cleaning

Favorite word: Weekend

Least favorite words: As an anchor, a word that I have to take slow is 'rural.'

Favorite noise: When my kids were newborns or toddlers, hearing them laugh was the best.

Least favorite noise: When you snowboard, and you try to carve on an icy patch.

What keeps you in Colorado? The sun. Coming from the Pacific Northwest, I missed the sun. Oh, and In-n-Out and Torchy's.

What's the biggest risk you've taken? Not taking the risk sooner.

Who would play you in a movie? Paolo Montalban