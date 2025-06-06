Immigration advocates call on ICE agents to stay out of Denver's courthouses

Immigration advocates call on ICE to stay out of courthouses in Denver

Immigration advocates rallied outside U.S. District Court in Denver on Thursday, calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to stay out of Denver's courthouses. CBS Colorado has talked to advocates who learned that one family was detained by immigration agents after the family attended their scheduled immigration hearing.

Immigration advocates rallied outside U.S. District Court in Denver. CBS

Arresting people at courthouses is a new ICE tactic to detain and expedite the removal process for more migrants, amid the Trump Administration's latest quota to arrest over 3,000 migrants a day.

Local immigration advocacy groups claim that at least eight people have been detained in the past week. Demonstrators said that those people who have been detained at the courthouse are following the rules of law and doing what they are supposed to do to stay in the U.S.

"Now having people who are fighting all of the things, and doing all of the things, and paying all of the fees, and they are still being taken away," said Andrea Loya, Casa de Paz Executive Director.

The Department of Homeland Security gave CBS Colorado a statement that reads in part, "Most aliens who illegally entered the United States within the past two years are subject to expedited removals... ICE is now following the law and placing these illegal aliens in expedited removal, as they always should have been."