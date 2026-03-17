Two hotly contested immigrant-rights bills prompt a marathon debate at the Colorado Capitol

State lawmakers debated two bills Tuesday that allow Coloradans to sue federal agents and further limit state and local police cooperation with federal agents.

House Bill 26-1276 expands protections for undocumented immigrants and creates new mandates that impact not only law enforcement but RTD and Denver International Airport.

Under the measure, they are barred from helping or enabling Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to transport detainees.



Masked federal agents wearing a Police ICE jacket, stand in a hallway at the New York Federal Plaza Immigration Court inside the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building in New York on March 17, 2026. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU /AFP via Getty Images

The legislation also requires the Department of Health to inspect detention facilities every three months and state and local governments to notify lawmakers if they receive an immigration subpoena, as well as notify the person in the subpoena.

There are also new reporting requirements for state and local law enforcement. They would have to notify the Department of Public Safety if they participate in a federal task force. Violations of any of the provisions would carry fines of up to $50,000.

"Law enforcement agencies across this state participate in multijurisdictional task forces with federal partners operating under very little public oversight. Communities don't know who is being arrested or how many people are being arrested or who is being detained for immigration purposes," Christopher N with the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition told the committee.

The Colorado Police Chiefs Association opposed the bill.

"This creates a lot of ambiguous reporting requirements that many times we're unaware or even have that information to be able to report, and as a result of that it jeopardizes civil penalties for law enforcement as well as jeopardizes grant funding opportunities," said Arvada Deputy Chief Todd Reeves.

The Judiciary Committee passed the bill with all Republicans and one Democrat voting against it.

The committee also took up House Bill 26-1275, which would bar state and local law enforcement from wearing masks, require they receive training on immigration laws, and intervene if federal agents are using excessive force.

It would also bar ICE agents from becoming state or local police and allow Coloradans to sue federal agents in state courts.

Debate on the bill was still underway as of the posting of this story.