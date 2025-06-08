Iconic composer Marc Shaiman talks "Some Like It Hot" ahead of Denver performances

One of the most famous and recognized composers in the world of performing arts says he is thrilled for Colorado audiences to experience one of his latest works. Marc Shaiman is a Tony, Emmy and Grammy award winner for his scores heard on stage, TV and at the movies.

One of Shaiman's most recent projects was helping create the music for the musical "Some Like It Hot." Alongside lyricist Scott Wittman, Shaiman helped create the sounds of the upbeat musical comedy.

The show arrives in Denver in early July. However, ahead of the stop in the Mile High City, Shaiman sat down for an exclusive interview with CBS News Colorado.

"Some Like It Hot is a comedy about mistaken identities," Shaiman said.

CBS Colorado caught up with Shaiman in Philadelphia under the historic Forrest Theatre. There, Shaiman explained how the story of the musical not only follows others' mistaken identities but also leaves some to consider their own.

"(The story) also means who are you, and have you been mistaken your whole life about who you are?" Shaiman said.

When asked what Shaiman loved the most about the sounds of the musical, Shaiman was quick to joke around.

"What do I love about the music of this production? Well, I wrote it," Shaiman said.

Shaiman has worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Barbra Streisand, Robin Williams, Jack Black, Bette Midler, Billy Crystal and many more.

He said he loves every challenge he faces when it comes to music. However, when it came to Some Like It Hot, he was thrilled to be able to explore creating music designed for the feel of a 1930s big band.

"It was just that birth of swing music," Shaiman said. "Such great songwriting was happening. Whether it was Duke Wellington or Harold Arlen or Cole Porter. There was a great melting pot in New York of Black and white creators writing lyrics and music, rejoicing in each other."

Some Like It Hot the musical stays true to the original film, following the story of two men who accidentally witness a mob murder. To avoid being caught, they go on the run, disguising themselves as women and joining an all-women tour band.

Shaiman said it was entertaining to explore the task of combining a comedy storyline with a big band tune.

"I just love the big band," Shaiman said. "Some Like It Hot was this great moment where I got to revel in this kind of songwriting. We just loved this time period."

While the story and the score of the production may be true to the early-to-mid 20th century, Shaiman said he believed people of all ages would love the show when it plays the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

"I feel the music of Some Like It Hot is something all generations should be able to enjoy because it is a joyful sound," Shaiman said. It is hard not to be taken in with the sound of Some Like It Hot."

Some Like It Hot plays the Buell Theatre July 8 through the 20. Visit the center's website for more information on tickets.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.