ICE to deport Saudi Arabian national, convicted kidnapper after release from Colorado jail

ICE Denver has arrested a man recently released from Arapahoe County Jail.

Homaidan Ali Ilbrahim al-Turki was convicted in 2006 for sexually assaulting and enslaving his Indonesian housekeeper. He was found guilty of 12 counts of sexual assault, kidnapping, two counts of false imprisonment and theft of $15,000 or more.

Originally sentenced to a minimum of 28 years in prison, al-Turki's sentence was reduced to a minimum of 8 years in 2011. Former State Prisons Director Tom Clements denied his request to serve his sentence in Saudi Arabia after al-Turki refused to undergo sex offender treatment.

A week later, authorities said Evan Ebel shot and killed Clements. Al-Turki and his lawyers denied that he had any involvement in the murder and filed a lawsuit alleging that state officials had leaked that "the main working theory" of the investigation was possible retaliation for the denial. Angel Medina, former Assistant Director of the Colorado Department of Corrections, later said no misconduct was reflected on a subsequent assessment of the prisoner.

Al-Turki was released from jail Tuesday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

According to ICE, al-Turki entered the United States for the first time in 1992 and left the following year. They said he legally reentered the country in 1994.

Authorities suspected al-Turki of terrorist activity and questioned him about the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001, after which he left the country again. In 2002, ICE said he lawfully reentered the United States.

Al-Turki reportedly has an administrative order of removal from 2013. ICE said he will not be allowed to return to the U.S.