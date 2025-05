ICE to deport Saudi Arabian national, convicted kidnapper after release from Colorado jail ICE Denver arrested a man recently released from Arapahoe County Jail following his re-sentencing. Homaidan Ali Ilbrahim al-Turki was convicted in 2006 for sexually assaulting and enslaving his Indonesian-born housekeeper. Al-Turki agreed to plea guilty to amended charges and was transferred into ICE custody for immediate deportation.