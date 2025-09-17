Deion Sanders invites Ice Cube to speak to Colorado Buffaloes players, says "I love him to life"

Coach Deion Sanders invited Ice Cube to speak to players at a Colorado Buffaloes football practice this week. Ice Cube had a concert in Denver on Tuesday, and he accepted the offer to come to Boulder.

"This was a fun guest appearance. You always get somebody great, but a guy who's so successful in so many facets of life. What do you hope your players take from Cube getting to pay a visit?" CBS Colorado's Romi Bean asked the coach on this week's "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean."

"Let me tell you something, man, see I don't think (the players) know all the different Ice Cubes. They just know, I believe, probably the actor Ice Cube. They don't know the rapper, BIG3," Sanders said on the CBS Colorado sports show.

"I always think rapper first," Bean said.

Ice Cube performs on Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2025 in Napa, California. Steve Jennings / Getty Images

"They don't know that. They just probably have seen him in movies," Sanders said. "They don't know that guy that I've been knowing since '88-'89, man. It's been a while. And I love him to life. He's been so consistent as a man, as a father, as a husband. Just a great dude."

Ice Cube had a candid conversation with the team.

"One thing I want to tell you guys: do not complain about what you don't get because of the work you didn't put in, okay? Don't complain about what you didn't get because of the work you didn't put in," he told the team in a video posted by Well Off Media, which chronicles the Buffs.

"So put in the work and it will pay off for you."

Those words were in harmony with the message Sanders has been preaching as the Buffaloes try to climb out of a rut this weekend when they host Wyoming. The game is at Folsom Field on Saturday night, and the Buffs are hoping to get their second win of the year. Their record is 1-2.

Sanders says Ice Cube used to show up on the sidelines at his games when he was a player on the Atlanta Falcons.

"We've been cool for a long time," Sanders told reporters on Tuesday. "Just to see the maturation and where he's ascended to is unbelievable."

"Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" airs at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays on CBS Colorado.