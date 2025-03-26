Dallas joins Ice Cube-led BIG3 as one of eight new 3-on-3 professional basketball teams

The Dallas Power, coached by Nancy Lieberman, will be one of eight new teams in the BIG3 as the professional 3-on-3 basketball league transitions to a city-based model in 2025.

Founder of the Big3, Ice Cube is seen during the Big3: Summer Of Fire at Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 13, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images

Founded by hip-hop musician and actor Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017, the league previously operated under a touring model with league-owned teams playing in various cities across the U.S.

The Power will be led by Nancy Lieberman, a basketball Hall of Famer known as "Lady Magic," who has excelled in her roles as a player, coach, and broadcaster.

In addition to the Power, the new teams for the season starting on June 14 will include:

Boston Ball Hogs – coached by Gary Payton

Chicago Triplets – coach to be announced

Detroit Amplifiers – coached by George Gervin

DMV Trilogy – coached by Stephen Jackson

Houston Rig Hands – coached by Calvin Murphy

Los Angeles Riot – coached by Nick Young

Miami 305 – coached by Michael Cooper

The league also has plans for four additional expansion markets in 2026.

"And this is just the beginning," said Ice Cube, the league's co-CEO, in a news release.

He called it a landmark moment for the league, saying he was honored to represent and reward fans with new franchises.

"The basketball energy in these cities is unmatched, and we've seen firsthand the power of their fan bases," Ice Cube said. "Transitioning to a full city-based model for this season is another marker of the league's continued exponential growth, and fans can expect an increased talent pool and a more competitive style of game than ever before."

BIG3 founder Ice Cube performs during the BIG3 Playoffs on August 14, 2022 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images for BIG3

Clyde Drexler, the league's commissioner, said the change will deepen connections with local fans and the transition will lead to a more competitive league.

"What's good for our fans is good for our players, our coaches, and the league at large," Drexler said. "This transition will lead to an even more competitive league, and I have no doubt that our game will continue to be played at the very highest level."

According to BIG3 leaders, the league allows for no garbage minutes, trash talk, stifling defense, and fast-paced action. The league said each team will receive a home game and that the schedule will be released next week.

"While throughout its history the BIG3 has generated millions of fans for the league, we found it challenging to create fans for specific teams that were not aligned with cities," Kwatinetz said. "We've found a way to overcome that challenge for season eight, and are therefore debuting all-new teams, every one of which represents a city.

"While some of our beloved team names and logos, including 3's Company, Enemies, Killer 3's, Tri-State, Ghost Ballers, Aliens, Bivouac, and 3 Headed Monsters, are put on hiatus for now, we would love for them to make a comeback in the future."

For more information, you can go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on X and Instagram.