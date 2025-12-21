Ice Castles in Colorado open amidst warmer than average temperatures

After a stretch of unseasonably warm weather across Colorado, a winter attraction in Summit County has been walking a careful line between art and survival.

CBS

Just off I-70 in Silverthorne, the Ice Castles are open and welcoming visitors, even as temperatures have repeatedly climbed above freezing. Crews say it has taken long days to keep the massive ice structures growing and stable for the public. The Silverthorne castle is built by hand, using sprayed and dripped water to form towering blue pillars, tunnels, fountains, crawl spaces, and ice slides.

"And a couple surprises," Vice President of Construction for Ice Castles Dan Beck added.

Despite the warmth, Beck says the castle opened on schedule this season, though he admits it was close. He says advances in how crews build and manage the ice have made a huge difference.

"If this were five years ago, we probably wouldn't have made it," he said. "We keep getting better every year, more efficiently figuring out things that allow us to open faster. We've needed every bit of that this year because it's warm."

CBS

That warmth has meant constant adjustments. Beck said he watches the forecasts closely and works whenever conditions allow.

"This is not a 9-to-5 job," Beck said. "If it's going to be cold for a week, it's go, go, go. You have to be flexible."

The scale of the effort is easy to underestimate. Beck says it typically takes about 10,000 person-hours from the moment water starts flowing to opening day, with workers putting in 12- and 13-hour days to finish the final details in Silverthorne.

"It's hard, but it's fun," he said. "It's constant problem solving. Sometimes it's too cold, sometimes it's too warm. This has been one of the warmest Colorado winters in my working memory, and it's been a real challenge."

CBS

According to Ice Castles' website, the Silverthorne location features timed entry tickets, ice slides built for kids and adults, crawl-through tunnels, and nighttime illumination designed to make the ice glow in vivid blues, purples, and pinks. On-site staff monitor conditions daily to ensure visitor safety as temperatures fluctuate.

For Beck, the payoff is that families create memories within his team's structure.

"If you're at all in touch with your inner child, if you like beauty, if you like going down slippery ice slides or going fast," he said, "you should come."

The Ice Castles in Silverthorne are now open for the season, with weather-dependent hours and reservations available online.