ICE agents accused of leaving "ace of spades" death cards on immigrants' cars no longer on duty, DHS says

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents accused of leaving "ace of spades" cards on the vehicles of immigrants detained in Eagle County have been pulled from field duty, according to testimony in federal court from a senior official in the agency's Denver field office.

Greg Davies, an assistant field office director for ICE, told the court that the agents remain employed but are under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security. The cards have long been associated with ominous or threatening messages and were found on cars belonging to families whose relatives had just been taken into custody.

The two‑day federal hearing is examining whether ICE has violated a court order prohibiting the warrantless arrest of immigrants. On Wednesday, the judge described current ICE detentions as "unprecedented" and said testimony from ICE officers revealed a clear lack of training on DHS standards they are required to follow.

A custom ace of spades card allegedly left on the car of Voces Unidas

The controversy first surfaced when Voces Unidas, a Glenwood Springs-based immigrant advocacy group, reported that "ace of spades" cards had been left on two families' cars. CBS News Colorado first reported the story in late January. The organization said the imagery has ties to white supremacist symbolism and raised broader concerns about discriminatory enforcement tactics. The group has since opened two civil rights complaints.

Members of Colorado's Democratic congressional delegation have called for an independent federal investigation.

ICE acknowledged the incident and said it launched an internal review. In a statement, the agency said it "unequivocally condemns this type of action and/or officer conduct" and that supervisors acted quickly once notified. The agency also defended its broader operations, saying it maintains high professional standards while arresting and removing what it described as "dangerous criminal illegal aliens."

Still, Voces Unidas called for an independent investigation last month.

"We do not believe that law enforcement can investigate themselves," said Alex Sanchez, the organization's president and CEO. "We have called on elected officials to demand an independent investigation by an inspector general."

Some historians have said the practice of leaving an ace of spades as a sort of calling card began with the U.S. military during the Vietnam War, when some soldiers would leave them at the entrances and exits of villages where alleged Viet Cong members were killed, along trails, or on the bodies of killed alleged Viet Cong members.