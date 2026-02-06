ICE Ace of Spades "death cards" form rallying cry for Colorado immigration nonprofit: "Comes from a place of evil"

A nonprofit immigration support organization that first alerted CBS Colorado to custom playing cards left behind by ICE agents is applauding the move by members of Colorado's Democratic congressional delegation to call for an independent federal investigation.

Voces Unidas said the custom Ace of Spades cards left on vehicles belonging to people detained in Eagle County earlier in the year carried ties to white supremacist symbolism. The Glenwood Springs–based advocacy group argued the cards sparked broader concerns about enforcement tactics and discrimination.

ICE acknowledged the incident and said it launched an internal review.

Voces Unidas

"ICE is investigating this situation, but unequivocally condemns this type of action and/or officer conduct. Once notified, ICE supervisors acted swiftly to address the issue. The ICE Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct a thorough investigation and will take appropriate and swift action."

The statement added that under federal leadership, the agency maintained high professional standards while arresting and removing "dangerous criminal illegal aliens" and said Americans could be proud of officers' professionalism.

Voces Unidas said two families found separate cards left on the detained family members' cars.

"We opened two cases of civil rights violations," said Alex Sanchez, the organization's president and CEO.

Sanchez argued the imagery carried historical symbolism used to dehumanize communities and called for outside accountability rather than an internal investigation.

"We do not believe that law enforcement can investigate themselves," he said. "We have called on elected officials to demand an independent investigation by an inspector general."

That call was echoed by Democratic lawmakers from Colorado, including Sen. John Hickenlooper, who signed a letter

urging the Department of Homeland Security leadership to authorize an independent review.

Sanchez said the questions extended beyond symbolism and on to something more systematic in DHS.

"We want to know why this is happening," he said. "Is this a policy of the department? Is this rogue agents? And what is the Department of Homeland Security going to do to prevent hate symbolism from being embedded into law enforcement?"

Sanchez said the involvement of lawmakers demonstrated the controversy had moved beyond a local dispute, though he emphasized the issue should not be partisan.

"This should not be a Republican or Democrat issue," he said. "This is about values. This is about what's right and wrong. We have to remind ourselves that law enforcement works for the people and it needs to protect all of its people. It cannot discriminate. It cannot use, you know, white extremist ideology as a value."

The Department of Homeland Security has not indicated when the review will be completed.