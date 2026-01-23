ICE condemns "death cards" left in vehicles of Colorado residents detained by agents

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has released a statement condemning the actions of those leaving ace of spades cards, or "death cards," in the vehicles of people detained in a county in Colorado's mountains.

Immigration advocacy group Voces Unidas first reported the practice on Thursday, stating that the cards were left inside abandoned vehicles in Eagle County after the detainment of nine Latino community members this week. The cards feature an ace of spades with "ICE Denver Field Office" at the top of the card and the address and phone number of the ICE detention facility in Aurora on Oakland Street. They were later found by family members.

Voces Unidas

The practice of leaving an ace of spades as a calling card reportedly began with the U.S. military during the Vietnam War when Company C, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry (2-35) would leave them at the entrances and exits of villages where Viet Cong members were killed, along trails, or on the bodies of Viet Cong members.

Voces Unidas believes ICE agents were emulating this behavior with these cards.

Alex Sánchez, president and CEO of Voces Unidas said the following in a prepared statement: "We are disgusted by ICE's actions in Eagle County. … Leaving a racist death card behind after targeting Latino workers is deliberate intimidation rooted in a long history of racial violence. This is an abuse of power, and it has no place in any society that claims to value human dignity."

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told CBS Colorado that the incident is under investigation. In a statement, the department condemned the action, sharing:

"ICE is investigating this situation, but unequivocally condemns this type of action and/or officer conduct. Once notified, ICE supervisors acted swiftly to address the issue.

The ICE Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct a thorough investigation and will take appropriate and swift action.

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is held to the highest professional standard. As our brave law enforcement arrests and removes dangerous criminal illegal aliens, including murderers, rapists, and gang members from our communities, America can be proud of the professionalism our officers bring the job day-in and day-out."

This incident comes amid rising tensions nationally over immigration enforcement actions and allegations of misconduct by federal agents.

Denver leaders are considering a ban on the use of face coverings by law enforcement officers, including ICE agents, during arrests and detention operations. ICE officials say the face coverings prevent doxxing of the agents and their families. On Wednesday, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser launched a new tool on the state's public complaint-filing system that allows residents to submit complaints of misconduct by federal agents.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has continued to defend the ongoing immigration operations, stating that a recent judge's order to limit the use of pepper spray and nonlethal munitions on protesters is "a little ridiculous."

"These law enforcement officers are out there every day doing the work to protect the American people, and they will keep doing that because they believe in enforcing the law, which is exactly what President Trump has charged them with," Noem told Margaret Brennan of CBS News on "Face the Nation."