Colorado Democrats demand answers on ICE "death cards" left in cars of detainees, agents' alleged fake traffic stops

Some Democratic Colorado lawmakers are demanding answers after reports that "death cards" were left in the vehicles of people detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and over claims that immigration agents used fake traffic stops to detain them.

In January, ace of spades cards, or "death cards," were left in the vehicles of some people detained in Eagle County. The cards feature an ace of spades with "ICE Denver Field Office" and the address and phone number of the ICE detention facility in Aurora. The cards were later found by family members of those detained.

Voces Unidas

Some historians note the practice of leaving an ace of spades as a calling card began with the U.S. military during the Vietnam War, when Company C, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry would leave them at the entrances and exits of villages where Viet Cong members were killed, along trails, or on the bodies of Viet Cong members.

ICE released a statement saying in part "ICE is investigating this situation, but unequivocally condemns this type of action and/or officer conduct. Once notified, ICE supervisors acted swiftly to address the issue."

On Monday, Sen. John Hickenlooper, Sen. Michael Bennet, and Reps. Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse, Jason Crow, and Brittany Pettersen submitted a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem calling for answers.

"It is unacceptable and dangerous for federal law enforcement to use this symbol to intimidate Latino communities," wrote the Colorado lawmakers. "This behavior undermines public trust in law enforcement, raises serious civil rights concerns, and falls far short of the professional standards expected of federal agents."

They also expressed alarm about something the immigration advocacy group Voces Unidas told CBS Colorado last month: that the ICE agents imitated law enforcement officers by using unmarked vehicles with sirens to conduct fake traffic stops in order to detain people.

"We are deeply concerned by the allegations that the federal agents were utilizing sirens to falsely act as local law enforcement. This behavior leads individuals to believe they are lawfully required to pull over for a traffic violation when, in reality, the federal government has no authority over local or state traffic regulations. Federal agents acting in disguise as local law enforcement is misconduct and should be treated as such," the lawmakers said.

CBS Colorado reached out to both ICE and DHS on Tuesday for a response about the alleged fake traffic stops and so far have not heard back.

The lawmakers applauded the Department of Homeland Security for condemning the "death cards" and committing to investigate the incidents and asked that information from the investigation be made available.

"To ensure that ICE conducts operations in a professional manner that does not include racially-motivated intimidation tactics that undermine public trust in law enforcement, we request:

1. A formal and detailed briefing on ICE activities in Eagle County

2. A written report detailing the findings of the ongoing DHS investigation into the incident

3. An independent investigation by the DHS Office of Inspector General into the activities

of the Denver Field Office, which oversees ICE activity in Eagle County

4. Written confirmation of any disciplinary or corrective actions taken"

The letter requests that Noem respond by Feb. 13. See the letter in its entirety below.