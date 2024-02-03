I-70 westbound between 6th Avenue and C-470 in Golden closed due to crash
Colorado Department of Transportation says I-70 westbound between US 6 and C-470 due to a crash involving a truck.
The department says the driver of the truck in the incident has been cited for not having chains.
CDOT advises drivers to take precautions with the weather and to expect delays due to safety concerns.
CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates.
