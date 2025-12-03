Jackknifed semi cleared, eastbound I-70 in Colorado reopens as snowfall continues

Colorado highway officials closed the eastbound lanes of snowy Interstate 70 on Wednesday for about 2 hours due to a jackknifed semi truck. It happened just before nightfall in Jefferson County and it was cleared before 7 p.m.

CDOT

The closure was in place at the C-470 exit. That's close to Golden in the Denver metro area.

Troopers from the Colorado State Patrol issued a citation to the semi truck driver.

No one was hurt.

Snow fell throughout the day on Wednesday and a winter weather advisory was in effect at the time of the interstate accident.