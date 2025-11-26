I-70, I-25 busiest highways in Colorado for Thanksgiving travel

For Thanksgiving week, AAA is estimating more than 74 million people will be traveling by road across the United States.

Among the busiest stretches of highway in Colorado are Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel and Interstate 25 from Denver to Pueblo. A trip that usually takes two hours will take about three hours. That's why AAA is asking all drivers to check their cars before the big road trip. AAA says the three biggest calls they receive are dead batteries, locking keys in cars, and tire traction.

AAA says batteries will start showing signs of issues after three to five years, so get them checked at local shops. Many shops like Auto Zone and Big O Tires provide these services for free.

AAA says to do a double check to make sure you have your keys on you when leaving the vehicle. This simple method will stop you from locking your keys in your car.

Lastly, AAA says to always check your tires. It is recommended to get winter ones. If you are not able to, make sure they are filled up to whatever is listed on your door or in the manual. If you see a tire pressure light come on, never ignore it.

"If it's been a cold morning, you're going to see that tire pressure light come on your dash," Skyler McKinley, regional spokesman for AAA, said. "Don't ignore that. That's not a convenience indicator. That's a safety indicator. Your tires are not safe to drive on it that light is on."

AAA is also providing the best times to get on the road to avoid traffic. Avoid leaving in the afternoon; take a morning option if you can. This means getting on the road before noon. When returning, it is best to travel on Sunday or Monday, anytime after 8 p.m.

It's also a good idea to make sure your cell phone is completely charged and to keep a charger in your car. Drivers need to remember the Move Over Law around stranded cars and emergency responders. Either slow down or move over a lane.