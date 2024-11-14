Move over for emergency vehicles in Colorado or get fined

Drivers in Colorado are being reminded to move over a lane when they see an emergency or disabled vehicle pulled over.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer tells CBS News Colorado's First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod the biggest reason for this law is to protect emergency responders, tow truck drivers, and anyone with a disabled vehicle. The most dangerous part of their jobs involves stepping out of their vehicles with fast-moving traffic.

Troopers tell CBS News Colorado the law requires drivers to move over a lane whenever they encounter any stationary vehicle on a highway with its hazards or safety lights flashing and if they can't move over, they must slow down to at least 20 mph below the posted speed limit.

"By reducing your speed, you are able to maintain better control of your vehicle," Trooper Moltrer said. "You are able to slow down, possibly save someone's life, and prevent injuries for yourself or any passengers you may have."

Drivers in Colorado are required by law to move over a lane when encountering a stationary vehicle on a highway with hazards or safety lights flashing or face a $150 fine. Colorado State Patrol

If you fail to move over or slow down and are ticketed, this is a Class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense and includes a $150 fine and a 3-point license violation. It only takes 12 points for your license to get suspended in Colorado.