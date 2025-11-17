Colorado blogger offers tip about how to travel cheaply this Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving is next week, and Colorado travelers are still looking to nail down last-minute plans. The good news? There are still plenty of travel deals to take advantage of, so you can celebrate the holidays and not have to pay a whole lot.

According to AttractionTickets.com, November 23 is the best day to book the cheapest flight for Thanksgiving this year. Historical pricing shows Sundays, in general, are the most cost-effective day of the week to book flights.

What time you book your flight also matters. The ideal time is 6 a.m. That's when airlines drop fresh fares, before search traffic spikes.

Denver-based travel blogger Juliana Broste says flying is only one option when it comes to your holiday trips.

"It might even be better and easier to drive," Broste said. "Because you can have control, you can stop on the way and see some cool things -- roadside attractions or some towns you normally don't get to visit. And so, yeah, traveling by car is a great option for those who are ready to avoid the airport."

If you do choose to drive, you might be wondering where to find the cheapest gas.

You can check out the lowest prices around the Denver metro area here.

Statewide gas prices are listed at gasbuddy.com.