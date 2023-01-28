Watch CBS News
I-70 going both directions near Wolcott closed due to semitruck accident

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

I-70 going both directions near Wolcott was reported closed due to a tractor-trailer accident early Saturday morning, according to Colorado Department of Transportation. 

Around 7:58, CDOT issued a tweet saying the eastbound lanes were closed due to a jackknifed semitruck at MP155 near exit 157. The crash involved CMV hazmat which caused both directions at the Eagle exit 147 to be closed.

CDOT advises drivers to take alternative routes using Highway 6 and to expect extended delays. 

First published on January 28, 2023 / 10:25 AM

