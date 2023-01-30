And the band played on: Colorado bluegrass group jams during snowy Glenwood Canyon closure
A Colorado-based bluegrass quartet had high country travelers dancing among parked cars on the interstate Saturday during a five-hour highway closure.
When members of the Elk Range group broke out their instruments and broke into song, bored drivers and passengers got into the groove.
A 10-mile stretch of Interstate 70 was shut down at about 6:15 a.m. Saturday when a tractor-trailer jackknifed at mile marker 155. Traffic was stopped both directions and detoured at Wolcott and Eagle exits.
But travelers caught between the towns had to sit out the closure.
The driver of the semi was not injured. The trailer was high-centered on the media guard rail as a result of the accident, stymying hopes for a quick tow. Also, fuel leaked from one or both of the saddle tanks under the cab, according to a Colorado State Patrol spokesman. That spill required a time-intensive hazardous materials clean-up.
"Elk Range" is now selling hats to commemorate the concert.
