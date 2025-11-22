Southbound I-225 shutdown in Aurora after 4 people hospitalized in crash; second crash at same spot in 12 hours

Four people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Aurora on Saturday morning on Interstate 225 and now the southbound lanes are closed at East 17th Place. It was the second crash at the same location in 12 hours, according to police, but they don't believe the crashes are connected.

Few details about either crash were immediately available, but the latest crash was reported just after 9 a.m. Aurora police say three adults and a child were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unknown. All southbound lanes of the interstate were closed as investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash and clear the scene.

And Friday at 9 p.m., the department said three vehicles were involved in a crash at the same location, also in the southbound lanes, and two people were taken to the hospital.

CBS News Colorado reached out to Aurora police for more information about the two crashes.