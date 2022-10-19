I-70 expansion at Floyd Hill kicks off with celebratory groundbreaking

The Colorado Department of Transportation kicked off the massive construction project for the expansion of Interstate 70 at Floyd Hill with a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday. The project is meant to improve travel time reliability, safety as well as address declining infrastructure.

CBS

The stretch from Floyd Hill to the Veteran Tunnels will get a makeover that is designed to reduce traffic congestion, rebuild bridges and reduce curves.

Additionally, the expansion is set to offer different routes for emergencies or severe weather.

CDOT

Other features are to include:

Westbound I-70 reconstruction with addition of third travel lane

Replacement of two Bridge Enterprise eligible bridges

Westbound and eastbound I-70 curve flattening and safety improvements

Interchange and intersection improvements throughout project

Greenway improvements

Frontage road addition between Central City Parkway and US 6 Interchanges

Wildlife safety mitigation improvements, including wildlife crossings and fencing

Eastbound I-70 climbing lane for heavy commercial or slow-moving vehicles

Construction of the project will begin now on smaller projects and the full revamp of I-70 will begin next summer with a cost of $700 million. It was largely funded by the bipartisan Infrastructure bill. Officials hope to finish the project by 2027.