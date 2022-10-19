I-70 expansion at Floyd Hill kicks off with celebratory groundbreaking
The Colorado Department of Transportation kicked off the massive construction project for the expansion of Interstate 70 at Floyd Hill with a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday. The project is meant to improve travel time reliability, safety as well as address declining infrastructure.
The stretch from Floyd Hill to the Veteran Tunnels will get a makeover that is designed to reduce traffic congestion, rebuild bridges and reduce curves.
Additionally, the expansion is set to offer different routes for emergencies or severe weather.
Other features are to include:
- Westbound I-70 reconstruction with addition of third travel lane
- Replacement of two Bridge Enterprise eligible bridges
- Westbound and eastbound I-70 curve flattening and safety improvements
- Interchange and intersection improvements throughout project
- Greenway improvements
- Frontage road addition between Central City Parkway and US 6 Interchanges
- Wildlife safety mitigation improvements, including wildlife crossings and fencing
- Eastbound I-70 climbing lane for heavy commercial or slow-moving vehicles
Construction of the project will begin now on smaller projects and the full revamp of I-70 will begin next summer with a cost of $700 million. It was largely funded by the bipartisan Infrastructure bill. Officials hope to finish the project by 2027.
