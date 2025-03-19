Watch CBS News
I-70 closed from Airpark Road to Colorado-Kansas state line due to adverse weather conditions

I-70 closed both directions from Airpark Road to Burlington
I-70 closed both directions from Airpark Road to Burlington 01:06

Both directions of I-70 were closed from Airpark Road to Burlington, that's close to the Colorado-Kansas state line on Wednesday morning. The closure was due to adverse weather conditions. 

According to the National Weather Service, there are extreme high winds and blizzard conditions across the Eastern Plains with winds gusting to over 60 mph. That is likely to impact travel for high-profile, light and empty vehicles. 

Snow totals are expected to range from 3 to 6 inches and may create poor visibility and icy roads combined with the high winds. 

First Alert Meteorologists have called for a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday due to those conditions.

It is unclear how long I-70 will remain closed. 

