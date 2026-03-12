Watch CBS News
I-25 closed both directions in Northern Colorado from Fort Collins to Wyoming State Line

Jennifer McRae
Interstate 25 was closed in both directions in Northern Colorado from Fort Collins to the Wyoming State Line on Thursday. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-25 were closed between exit 268- Prospect Road to the Wyoming State Line. 

CDOT said the interstate was closed due to "safety concerns." Thursday was a First Alert Weather Day due to strong winds forecasted along Colorado's Front Range and other areas across the state. 

