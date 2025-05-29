Watch CBS News
I-25 closed in both directions in Northern Colorado after semi crash

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Both directions of I-25 were closed north of Mead in Northern Colorado on Thursday morning after a crash involving two semis. The closure was at mile marker 247 below the overpass for Weld County Road 38. 

i-25-mead-crash-4.jpg
A semi crash closed both directions of I-25 north of Mead. Mountain View Fire Rescue

The crash left debris covering several lanes of I-25 in that area. The closure is between Colorado Highway 60 and Colorado Highway 119.

According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, it will be an extended closure while crews clean up debris inside the trailer. The semi was carrying paper products and sterno fuel cans. 

The crash left one person with minor injuries, who was taken to the hospital. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. 

The closure will likely cause significant delays for Thursday morning's commuting traffic. 

